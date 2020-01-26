Chilean woman accuses dance teacher husband of domestic

A 27-year-old Chilean woman married to a Hyderabad-based dance teacher has filed a complaint of domestic violence with the Basavanagudi women’s police station.

In her complaint on Friday, Stella (name changed) told the police that her husband Vikram Mada, a dance teacher, has assaulted and harassed her.

Stella came to India in 2017 on a tourist visa. She joined a dance class to learn Bharatanatyam and other classical dance. She came in contact with Mada and soon they fell in love and got married under the Special Marriage Act.

An investigating officer said Stella joined the dance class in 2018 to learn Kathak. After marrying Mada, she converted to Hindu religion. They started living in Puttenahalli, JP Nagar, in a rented house, for which Stella had paid the deposit amount.

The couple began fighting few months after their marriage. Mada broke household appliances and abused her. Following their visit to Chile in June 2019, he demanded dowry having seen her parents’ property.

After returning to India, Mada suspected her fidelity and used to check her mobile phone and follow her when she went out. Unable to bear his harassment, Stella decided to stay away from Mada, and the couple agreed to get a divorce. While Stella lived in a friend’s house, Mada stayed at a rented place.

Stella has accused Mada of taking her gold jewellery, cash and other valuables, including a debit card of a Chile-based bank. He did not take her calls to ask him to return her deposit money. On January 19, when Stella went to Mada’s house, he assaulted her and smashed her laptop to the ground. He shoved her out of the house and assaulted her on the road.

“We are verifying her allegations. CCTV footage installed at her rented place is being analysed. Necessary action will be taken,” said the officer.