Chinese link to Rs 25-crore 'part-time job' scam

A five-member gang that defrauded those looking for part-time jobs to the tune of Rs 25 crore has been arrested by Konanakunte police.

The gang contacted victims from across the country by phone and took large deposits from them with the promise of providing part-time jobs. Police found that the accused have cheated 100 people.

Police formed a special team under inspector Nanjegowda S in April after a victim of the gang Thippeswamy filed a complaint at the South CEN Crime police station.

Thippeswamy said the gang contacted him by phone offering part-time job through the mobile app Keepsharer. After taking Rs 4.8 lakh from him, the gang asked him to watch videos of celebrities and share them on social media. They offered Rs 20 per share. Although they initially paid some small amount to him, they siphoned off the money Thippeswamy had deposited.

Chinese connection

During the investigation, police learnt that the gang also had some Chinese nationals. The mobile app payment is linked to Chinese IT developers. They found the involvement of more than 20 people in the racket.

Police arrested 30-year-old Namkha Bhim from Eijipura and 25-year-old Himachal Pradesh native Tengien Yeha. Both are directors of Visro Technologies, a private firm funded by Chinese nationals.

The accused opened eight bank accounts to collect money from their victims and obtained SIM cards with fake documents to contact them. Police verified 200 bank accounts related to the scam and froze Rs11 crore from 110 accounts. Victims of the fraud have been urged to approach the Konanakunte police.

Check out DH's latest videos here: