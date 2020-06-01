Chit fund operator held for flashing at women investors

Chit fund operator held for flashing at women investors

  Jun 01 2020
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 01:39 ist
A businessman has been arrested for flashing at a woman and her daughter when they came to his house for the refund of the money they had invested in his chit fund. 

Sannakki Bayalu resident Shivakumar had taken Rs 7.5 lakh from a woman in 2018, promising attractive returns by investing the money in a firm located in Subramanya Nagar. The woman, who lives in Mathikere and works as a tailor, had collected the money by taking contributions from neighbours. But Shivakumar paid neither the interest nor the principal. When the woman asked him for a refund, he avoided her and asked her not to visit his house, said a senior police officer. 

On May 28, the woman and her daughter went to his house and tried to do a sit-in protest. Shivakumar got furious, removed his clothes and allegedly flashed at them. His parents then pushed the woman out, the officer said. 

The woman went to the Kamakshipalya police station and filed a complaint. Police registered a case and arrested Shivakumar. A court later remanded him in judicial custody. His parents have been booked for assault. 

