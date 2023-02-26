B'luru: CID arrests man trying to sell ivory artefacts

CID arrests man trying to sell ivory artefacts in Bengaluru

The police have seized around eight bracelets, a jewellery box and two walking sticks, all made from ivory

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 26 2023, 00:54 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 08:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 40-year-old man, who was trying to sell artefacts made from ivory and other articles, was arrested by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) police on Saturday.

The arrested is Naveen Kumar, 40, a resident of Byregowdarahalli in Arsikere taluk of Hassan district.

The police got information about the culprit trying to sell the ivory artefacts on Bengaluru-Hassan highway. A team from Bengaluru, under the supervision of K V Sharath Chandra, Additional Director General of Police, CID, reached Talekere handpost in Ramanagara district and arrested Naveen, who was carrying the bag containing the articles made from ivory.

The police have seized around eight bracelets, a jewellery box and two walking sticks, all made from ivory. Naveen has been booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

Bengaluru
Crime
Smuggling
Bengaluru news

