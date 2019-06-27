CID probe into custodial death

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has ordered a CID probe into the murder of an undertrial at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prisons.

The commission’s order, passed on Tuesday, also said a compensation of Rs 10 lakh should be given to the victim’s family. It has also ordered stringent action against errant jail officials.

Syed Fairoz, 21, a resident of DJ Halli, died on January 23 at Victoria Hospital while undergoing treatment.

Fairoz, who was an undertrial, was in judicial custody after he was arrested in an NDPS case by DJ Halli police station.

Soon after his death, Fairoz’s relatives cried foul and alleged that he was tortured in jail by the jail wardens. During his treatment at the Victoria Hospital, Fairoz had revealed five names to his relatives, Murali, Ashok, Angar Ashok, Mukunda and Rathod, all jail wardens who had beaten him up mercilessly.

Fairoz’s relatives even alleged that his body had several injury marks which was confirmed in the postmortem report. During investigation, it was revealed that Fairoz was beaten up by the wardens as he had hoodwinked them to visit barracks which he was not supposed to.

However, the commission found that there were serious lapses in the police investigation. The investigation carried out in the entire case does not inspire enough confidence, the commission observed.

It concluded that it was a clear case of homicide in custody and under the care of prison authorities which also results in gross negligence on their part. Hence, an investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department was ordered. The South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring (SICHREM), one of the complainant parties along with Fairoz’s brother, had filed a case with the KSHRC.