City ATM thieves nabbed in Rajasthan

Two men from Rajasthan have been arrested for stealing money by breaking into ATMs in the city.

KR Puram police said they arrested Saleem, 27, and Sajid, 21, both from the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan, and seized Rs 4 lakh in cash and a car worth Rs 10 lakh from them.

On October 1, a gang of five had barged into an Axis Bank ATM, broken the machine with a gas cutter and stolen Rs 11,44,700.

Police checked the CCTV footage and the registration number of a car that the suspects had used. They soon learnt that the suspects from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan. After 17 days of search, police arrested the gang from Rajasthan. Other suspects are at large, police said.