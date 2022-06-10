City police recover over 100 stolen vehicles 

The police in various divisions of the city have made series of arrests of vehicle thieves and recovered over 100 two-wheelers from them. The Whitefield division police have arrested nine vehicle lifters in separate cases, and recovered 55 vehicles.

The Kadugodi police have recovered 23 two-wheelers, estimated to cost Rs 15 lakh after arresting Subhan, 26, Arbaaz Bhasha, 22 and Saleem, 25 - all natives of Andhra Pradesh. In another case, they have arrested Girish, 24, from Kadugodi.

The KR Puram police have recovered 17 two-wheelers by arresting Shashank, 20, from KR Puram and two juveniles. The accused started stealing bikes parked in residential areas, including City Market, Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar, KR Puram, Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru rural and other districts. They used to park the stolen vehicles in open fields, groves and later sold them. With the money, they used to party and buy other things they needed.

The Marathahalli police have arrested Joseph alias Sappe, 29, of KP Agrahara and native of Tamil Nadu. Five vehicles stolen from Halasuru, Sampangiramanagar and Cottonpet areas have been recovered. Bellandur police have recovered around nine bikes, scooters and an autorickshaw by arresting Raghu Naik, 19, of Bellandur, Kempegowda, 27, of Venkatapura, and Arjun H Singh, 28, of Kasavanahalli. Balaji NV, 22, of Channasandra, has been arrested by the Whitefield police and a bike has been recovered from him.