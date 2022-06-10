City police recover over 100 stolen vehicles 

City police recover over 100 stolen vehicles 

The KR Puram police have recovered 17 two-wheelers by arresting Shashank, 20, from KR Puram and two juveniles

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 10 2022, 00:24 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 04:03 ist

The police in various divisions of the city have made series of arrests of vehicle thieves and recovered over 100 two-wheelers from them. The Whitefield division police have arrested nine vehicle lifters in separate cases, and recovered 55 vehicles.

The Kadugodi police have recovered 23 two-wheelers, estimated to cost Rs 15 lakh after arresting Subhan, 26, Arbaaz Bhasha, 22 and Saleem, 25 - all natives of Andhra Pradesh. In another case, they have arrested Girish, 24, from Kadugodi. 

The KR Puram police have recovered 17 two-wheelers by arresting Shashank, 20, from KR Puram and two juveniles. The accused started stealing bikes parked in residential areas, including City Market, Girinagar, Hanumanthanagar, KR Puram, Baiyappanahalli, Bengaluru rural and other districts. They used to park the stolen vehicles in open fields, groves and later sold them. With the money, they used to party and buy other things they needed. 

The Marathahalli police have arrested Joseph alias Sappe, 29, of KP Agrahara and native of Tamil Nadu. Five vehicles stolen from Halasuru, Sampangiramanagar and Cottonpet areas have been recovered. Bellandur police have recovered around nine bikes, scooters and an autorickshaw by arresting Raghu Naik, 19, of Bellandur, Kempegowda, 27, of Venkatapura, and Arjun H Singh, 28, of Kasavanahalli. Balaji NV, 22, of Channasandra, has been arrested by the Whitefield police and a bike has been recovered from him.  

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news
two-wheelers
Bengaluru Police

What's Brewing

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Newborn girls to get bank account in northwest Delhi

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Nayanthara weds Vignesh Shivan, first official pic out

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

Celebs at Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's wedding

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

It's a full house at Bengaluru breweries

 