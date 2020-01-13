City sees third chain-snatching in a week

Three bike-borne men tried to snatch the chain of a woman walking to her workplace at ITI Layout on Outer Ring Road on Sunday.

Around 8 am, Shantha, a domestic help, was on her way to work when three men on a bike tried to snatch her chain by approaching her from behind. Shantha screamed for help and ran away.

This was the third chain-snatching in a week’s time.

On January 9, around 1.35 pm, criminals wearing helmets snatched the chain of 58-year-old Nirmala in RT Nagar as she climbed the steps after fetching her granddaughter from school. The woman fell from the stairways and sustained injuries.

One of the men held her chain and pulled it forcefully, causing her to fall from the steps and sustain injuries.

A senior police official said a special team had been formed to catch the suspects.