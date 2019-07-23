Civil contractor conned of Rs 2 cr by investment firm

A 42-year-old civil contractor was duped of over Rs 2 crore by a couple who received the amount from him as investment in their financial firm.

In his complaint to the police on Saturday, Rishi Cariappa K N said he lost Rs 2.24 crore he had invested in Yash Investment Consultants in Rajarajeshwarinagar, which was run by Prithi B and husband Sunil Thakkar.

Cariappa said he knew Prithi through a college friend of 25 years.

Prithi and husband Sunil Thakkar ran the company along with two employees identified as Anand and Sharavan. They took investments from Cariappa on different occasions at their office in Gandhinagar in the city and also at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

The couple promised Cariappa high returns and convinced him that there was no risk involved.

Cariappa began investing with the firm since August 24, 2015, starting with an amount of Rs 25 lakh. In February 2016, he made investments of Rs 30 lakh and Rs 77 lakh.

Later, he again invested Rs 43 lakh.

The cash was handed over to the couple at a Cafe Coffee Day outlet in Rajarajeshwarinagar.

Prithi convinced Cariappa that his money was being invested in the right channels in the stock market and that he would get returns in crores.

Lured again, Cariappa invested another Rs 75 lakh.

In his complaint, he alleged that he got only Rs 60 lakh in returns from Prithi and that she stopped answering his calls.

Abused and threatened

When Cariappa called her husband Thakkar, he abused and threatened him.

The couple then shut their Gandhinagar office and told Cariappa that they were opening another office at Sanjaynagar. Prithi and Thakkar promised Cariappa that they would return all his money by July this year.

Meanwhile, Prithi called for a meeting with all their investors and appealed to them to invest in their new company Preethya Investments opened on June 12, 2019, through which they could get all their locked money released.

Cariappa then approached the Rajarajeshwarinagar police and filed a complaint of cheating, criminal breach of trust and criminal intimidation.