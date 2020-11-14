Claiming to update UPI a/c, fraudster cheats man of Rs 5.85 lakh

A 54-year-old man lost Rs 5.85 lakh to online fraudsters claiming to be management officials of a UPI firm who wanted his account to be updated as it would expire.

On their instruction, the man installed 'Quick Support App' that accessed his device and automatically debited money in multiple transactions.

In his complaint to the Whitefield CEN Crime police station, Marathahalli resident Kumar (name changed) stated that he had problems with his UPI transaction for more than two days. He then received a message from an unknown number stating that his account would expire soon, and he should update it. The message also had a number to call for updating.

Kumar called the number and provided the details asked by the receiver who introduced himself as an employee of the firm. He then asked Kumar to install 'Quick Support App'. On installing, the miscreant asked Kumar to reveal the ID number, which Kumar shared. Immediately, Kumar received a message on his mobile reading that Rs 4.99 lakh has been debited from his account.

When asked, the man — still on the line — said he was transferring the money to the wallet and kept conversing with Kumar for five minutes. He again transferred Rs 86,404 from Kumar’s other bank account.

Realising that he was being conned, Kumar switched off his mobile phone and aborted further money transfers.

Kumar told DH that the fraudster managed to keep him in conversation and said no one should entertain such calls. If they suspect something fishy, they should immediately disconnect the call or switch it off. “I did it only after 5 minutes of conversation and lost a large amount of money,” he said.

An investigating officer warned people against sharing bank account details over the phone. “They should also set aside a minimum amount for daily online transactions. We have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act and cheating. Further investigation is on,” the officer said.