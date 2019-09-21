Class 10 boy crashes car into parked auto, kills driver

A class 10 student allegedly crashed a Maruti Swift into a stationary auto-rickshaw in northern Bengaluru on Friday, killing its driver and injuring his friend.

The accident that occurred at Bhoopasandra around 1.30 pm created panic and fear among local residents. The jurisdictional RT Nagar police have taken the boy into custody and are questioning him. A preliminary investigation revealed that his parents were not home when he took the car keys and got at the wheel. The family lives in Mathikere.

The boy first drove to Sanjaynagar to meet friends. On his return home, he lost control of the car and crashed it into the auto-rickshaw which was parked on the roadside. While Nagaraj, 45, the auto driver, died on the spot, his friend Rudranath, 38, sustained grievous injuries.

The crash was so powerful that the vehicles got stuck together. Nagaraj's body was stuck between the vehicles. Police had to cut the parts to take the body out. It was later shifted to the MS Ramaiah hospital for an autopsy.

Police said they would question the boy's father, Kiran Babi, and take his statement.