Classmate blocked her number, student ends life

A 21-year-old college-goer reportedly committed suicide in her PG digs in South Bengaluru on Sunday evening, police said.

The first-year MSc student at Jain University was found hanging from the ceiling fan at the paying guest accommodation at Cholan Nagar in Banashankari. The student hailed from Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, and had been staying in the PG digs for the past two months.

While a clear motive for the suicide isn’t yet clear, police said the student might have been upset with her classmate after he refused to take her out. She had become closer to the classmate and started spending time with him. They went out on Sunday, and the student returned to the PG digs by evening.

A while later, the student called up her friend, asking him to take her out again but he refused. She became upset and sent him a message on WhatsApp, threatening to commit suicide if he didn’t take her out. After reading the message, the classmate blocked her number. She became even more upset and apparently ended her life, said an officer from the Banashankari police.