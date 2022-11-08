Clerk caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe from contractor: Lokayukta

A second division clerk (SDC) working for the Food Safety and Standards Department was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor, according to the Lokayukta police.
Shashi Kumar, working in the office of the deputy commissioner (administration) in the department, allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the contractor to clear the bills for the supply of air-conditioners.
The contractor, who supplies materials to government offices through tendering, had supplied air-conditioners to the office of the deputy commissioner. Kumar allegedly asked for a 10% commission (Rs 50,000) to clear the payment.
The contractor complained to the Lokayukta police.
A team of Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar and inspector Mahadevaiah under the supervision of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Ashok K laid a trap.
As per their instructions, the contractor met Kumar behind the agriculture commissioner's office located opposite SJB Polytechnic at KR Circle around 3.30 pm on Monday. When the SDC was receiving the bribe, the Lokayukta police caught him and seized the money.
He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | EWS quota, a new instrument for netas
Plastic ban is weakening
Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards
Myanmar a potential threat to Asian rhinos: Report
Kantara a religious experience for me: Rishab Shetty
'Black Panther' sequel sees women in the forefront
Why are we here?: Activists shunted to COP27 sidelines
A look at Himachal's Chamba constituency ahead of polls
Kohli named ICC player of the month for October
Namibian cheetahs hunt first prey on Indian soil