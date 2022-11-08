Clerk caught taking Rs 50,000 bribe from contractor: Lokayukta

A second division clerk (SDC) working for the Food Safety and Standards Department was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a contractor, according to the Lokayukta police.

Shashi Kumar, working in the office of the deputy commissioner (administration) in the department, allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from the contractor to clear the bills for the supply of air-conditioners.

The contractor, who supplies materials to government offices through tendering, had supplied air-conditioners to the office of the deputy commissioner. Kumar allegedly asked for a 10% commission (Rs 50,000) to clear the payment.

The contractor complained to the Lokayukta police.

A team of Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar and inspector Mahadevaiah under the supervision of Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Ashok K laid a trap.

As per their instructions, the contractor met Kumar behind the agriculture commissioner's office located opposite SJB Polytechnic at KR Circle around 3.30 pm on Monday. When the SDC was receiving the bribe, the Lokayukta police caught him and seized the money.

He has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.