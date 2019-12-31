CM's escort car hits vehicles after driver steps on gas

Three people were injured after a car in the security convoy of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa jumped over the road divider and crashed into two oncoming vehicles on the Yeshwantpur flyover in northern Bengaluru on Tuesday, police said.

Yediyurappa had left for Tumakuru around 11 am. While his car and other escort vehicles neared the Yeshwantpur metro station, a Toyota Innova used by his secretary S Selvakumar trailed behind near CV Raman Road, more than a kilometre away. Selvakumar wasn't travelling by this car and was seated with the chief minister.

In order to bridge the gap, the Toyota Innova driver, Vinay, stepped on it. But as soon as he reached the flyover, the car hit the road divider and jumped over. In the process, it collided with a Canter and an auto-rickshaw coming in the opposite direction.

The crash was so powerful that it damaged the car's front portion beyond recognition. The Canter and the auto-rickshaw were also damaged. Vinay and the drivers of the two vehicles suffered injuries and were rushed to a hospital.

What saved the day was that Vinay was wearing the seat belt. The airbags also opened moments after the car hit the divider. Police said his injuries weren't serious.

The Yeshwantpur flyover has a sharp curve, rendering it prone to accidents. A senior police officer suspected that Vinay was driving at 100 kmph, far more than the 30 kmph speed limit.

The Yeshwantpur traffic police have booked Vinay for rash and negligence driving.