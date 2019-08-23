Cocaine seized from Nigerian

A Nigerian national was arrested for peddling drugs in eastern Bengaluru on Thursday, police said.

Chibuko Johnbosco, 39, was apprehended from his room in a two-storey building at Kalkere, Ramamurthy Nagar, by a team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Twenty grams of cocaine, a mobile phone, plastic covers, a passport, Rs 5,000 in cash and a weighing scale, allegedly used to quantify the contraband, were seized from him. The value of these items, excluding the cash, is estimated at Rs 1.7 lakh, a senior police officer said. Johnbosco's visa had expired and his only source of income was drug trade, the officer added.

The suspect has been booked under the Foreigners Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.