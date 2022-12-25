College lab attendant, PU student held for mugging

Three muggers have been arrested by Chikkajala police for robbing mobile phones, gold chains and other valuables from people. The arrested are Naresh S, 20, and Abhishek A, 20, of Yelahanka and Rahul J, 19, of Rajanukunte.

Police seized three mobile phines and a gold chain and solved two cases. The gang robbed three people between December 3 and 6. They had robbed a person trying to book a cab to his residence at Kodagalahatti near Yelahanka early on December 6.

Naresh sells tender coconut, Abhishek works in a lab at a college and Rahul is a II PU student at a college in Yelahanka. Abhishek had his birthday on December 6 and the trio partied and then went to Hunasamaranahalli around 4.30 am. They sawthat one Sairam M was busy using two of his phones. They snatched the phones and escaped on a scooter.