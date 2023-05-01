College student falls from 7th floor of police quarters; CID cop under lens

An undergraduate student died after falling from the seventh floor of the police quarters near Binny Mills in central Bengaluru on Sunday morning.

A police sub-inspector in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) with whom the student stayed is being questioned by cops. Police are investigating whether it was murder, suicide or an accident.

Ayisha B R, 20, a BSc (Computer Science) student at St Agnes College, Mangaluru, plunged to her death around 8 am. A native of Ballari, she arrived in Bengaluru on April 24 to visit Nayak. The two knew each other and were reportedly in a relationship. Nayak’s neighbours knew about Ayisha’s visit but kept quiet, assuming she was related to him.

In a purported suicide letter, Ayisha stated that she alone was responsible for the death. She reportedly scribbled Nayak’s name and phone number on her hand. Police have sent the suicide letter for a forensic examination of its handwriting.

Two years ago, Nayak was arrested under the stringent Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act after Ayisha accused him of sexual assault. Nayak spent a few months in prison. The case was eventually quashed by a court. He reported back to work and stays alone in the police quarters.

The two patched up after the case was dismissed. Ayisha occasionally visited the policeman in Bengaluru and stayed with him.

A police officer investigating the case said Ayisha had been depressed. He added that her parents had reached Bengaluru and were filing a complaint. Further action will be taken based on the complaint, he said.