College student 'groped' at Iskcon, cops ask her to 'tone down complaint'

A 19-year-old girl had a nightmare at a temple as someone allegedly molested her by taking advantage of the crowd. The girl confronted him, forcing him to flee from the backdoor.

The girl filed a police complaint. But much to her disappointment, a male police officer reportedly told Suma (name changed) not to mention sexual harassment in her complaint and just term it as misbehaviour.

The incident happened at Govinda temple, Iskcon temple, West of Chord Road, on Sunday.

Suma, a resident of Bengaluru North, has just completed her second PUC. She visits Iskcon temple every Sunday. On May 7, she visited the temple with two of her friends.

They lined up at the Govinda temple around 7.10 am for darshan. Suma felt someone touching her from behind. She initially thought it must be a woman because of the crowd. Then she was grabbed at the waist. She realised it was not accidental and saw a man groping her.

“I turned around to find a man in his 40s and yelled at him. I was in shock and didn’t know what to do. I finished my darshan and waited to confront him. But he didn’t come out for a long time. We checked the CCTV footage and found he had escaped from the back door. He ran out in fear,” Suma told DH.

A folk dancer witnessed the incident and asked Suma to file a complaint.

She went to Subramanyanagar police station to lodge a complaint. A police officer accompanied her to the temple and asked her to check the CCTV cameras. He left, telling Suma he had other work to look into. She collected the CCTV footage and went back to the police station to file a complaint.

Mocked, ridiculed

"I spent almost two hours explaining to police officers, including a woman constable, that it was a clear case of sexual harassment. One of the police officers laughed at me when I said it was sexual harassment," Suma said.

She continued: "I had even mentioned in the complaint that I have CCTV footage as evidence and I am handing it over to the police along with the complaint. But the police officer erased it with a whitener and made me write "only requesting to take action". Later, they told me that they will call me when they register the FIR."

When she explained what happened at the police station to her parents, they said there won’t be any strict action against the offender, Suma said.

A senior officer said that they have registered a case under IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment) and are trying to trace the suspect.