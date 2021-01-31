College student held for uploading child porn to Instagram

A BBA student at a well-known college in the city is accused of uploading child porn videos to his Instagram account, according to police.

Daniel Bright, 21, a resident of HSR Layout in South Bengaluru, was arrested by the South CEN (Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics) police on Saturday following a tip-off.

Police sub-inspector Lakshmi Mendigeri and her team tracked down Bright on the basis of his IP address.

They have seized a mobile phone that Bright allegedly used to upload the videos.

Source of videos

Police said that they were investigating the source of the videos: whether Bright downloaded them from the internet or received them from someone.