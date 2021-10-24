‘Commercial-quantity MDMA’ seized from Hyderabad-bound car in Bengaluru

MDMA seized from Hyderabad-bound car in Bengaluru

While all the four people travelling have been arrested, only one of them possessed the MDMA pills

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 24 2021, 00:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 01:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) says it seized MDMA pills "in commercial quantity" on Saturday by intercepting a car headed for Hyderabad. 

The central agency made the arrests following a "specific tip-off". The car — registered in Andhra Pradesh — was intercepted at the Devanahalli toll plaza in northern Bengaluru. 

While all the four people travelling have been arrested, only one of them possessed the MDMA pills. He is a native of Visakhapatnam. Others are from Hyderabad and Bihar. 

Under the stringent NDPS Act, more than 10 grams of any illicit drug constitutes commercial quality, according to a senior officer. 

After questioning the four men, NCB officers raided their "drug supplier" in Bengaluru and seized a small quantity of high-grade ganja from him.

The four men are part of a drug syndicate supplying illicit drugs at parties and pubs as well as to individuals in Hyderabad, the NCB said. 

