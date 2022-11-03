Complaint against 2 ministers, 4 others over inspector’s death

Complaint against 2 ministers over inspector’s death

The KR Puram police have received Abraham's complaint, but have not yet filed an FIR

  • Nov 03 2022, 02:31 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2022, 05:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Social activist T J Abraham, who was instrumental in exposing the illegal mining scam in Ballari, filed a police complaint on Wednesday, accusing Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj, Bengaluru city police chief C H Pratap Reddy and three others in relation to the death of KR Puram police inspector H L Nandish. 

ACP (CCB) Reena Suvarna, Chandru and Ganesh (both cousins of Basavaraj) have also been named. 

Abraham claimed that the aforementioned people caused Nandish physical agony and mental stress, leading to his sudden death on October 27. This, he said, attracts IPC Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 107 (abetment of a thing).

Nandish, who took charge at the KR Puram police station on April 25 this year, was suspended on October 21 for failing to take action against a pub that was operating beyond permissible hours. The CCB raided the pub on October 16.

Abraham stated that the police commissioner suspended the inspector without giving him a chance to defend himself at the behest of the ministers. The activist claimed that the inspector was suspended because he "failed" to meet the "unbearable" demands of the minister, Basavaraj, and his cousins.

M T B Nagaraj, Minister of Small Scale Industries and Municipal Administration, while visiting to pay condolences to Nandish's family, was heard saying on camera that the inspector was under pressure because he had paid "Rs 70-80 lakh" for the posting. 

The KR Puram police have received Abraham's complaint, but have not yet filed an FIR. 

