Complaint against defilement of temple FB page

Complaint against defilement of temple FB page

The police have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 02 2022, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2022, 00:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters photo

Obscene content and photos were posted on a temple's Facebook page recently by unknown miscreants. The temple's committee member has filed a complaint against unidentified persons with the city's west crime branch.

According to the complaint filed by the secretary of a temple in Attiguppe in West Bengaluru, a few people were posting obscene photos and content on the temple's Facebook page and tagging the temple's page.

The trust created a Facebook page in the name of the temple a few months ago to give updates of pooja and other information about the temple and its activities. The police have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

temple
Bengaluru
Facebook

What's Brewing

Why should judges retire at 65?

Why should judges retire at 65?

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Study links complex tectonics with 1950 Assam quake

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Double-decker bus made into classroom in Kerala school

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

Bangladeshi woman swims to India to marry lover

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

India beat Japan 1-0 to clinch Asia Cup bronze

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

'My guru': UP Official puts Bin Laden's photo in office

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Remembering KK: 10 lesser-known facts about the singer

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

Gosavi's selfie with Aryan Khan to show friends: Report

 