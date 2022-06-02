Complaint against defilement of temple FB page

Obscene content and photos were posted on a temple's Facebook page recently by unknown miscreants. The temple's committee member has filed a complaint against unidentified persons with the city's west crime branch.

According to the complaint filed by the secretary of a temple in Attiguppe in West Bengaluru, a few people were posting obscene photos and content on the temple's Facebook page and tagging the temple's page.

The trust created a Facebook page in the name of the temple a few months ago to give updates of pooja and other information about the temple and its activities. The police have taken up the case under the Information Technology Act.