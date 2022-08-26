Complaint filed over alleged poisoning of stray dogs in Bengaluru

A 51-year-old woman has filed a police complaint against unidentified persons who she alleged had recently killed a group of stray dogs, by poisoning them.

Anuja Raman Chauhan, of Sadahalli, stated a complaint with Bengaluru International Airport Ltd Police that the dogs she had been feeding near Hollywood Town Gate in Sadahalli for over a year stopped coming for the food since August 12.

She said she initially thought that the dogs were staying away because of rains. She got suspicious because they never skipped the visits for food and started enquiring about them.

Learning that dead dogs were spotted in a nearby area, she visited the place to find the decomposed bodies of two dogs. She lodged a complaint on August 20. The police have registered a case under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

“According to the complainant, around 10 dogs were missing. We have found highly decomposed bodies of two of them. We are awaiting the post-mortem report to ascertain the cause of death,” a police officer said.