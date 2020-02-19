Conductor held for misconduct accuses four men of assault

A KSRTC bus conductor arrested on Sunday for misbehaving with passengers has filed a counter-complaint, accusing four people of assaulting him before handing him over to the police.

Isubali H Tallur (36), a native of Manvalli in Belagavi, said in his complaint that he has been working as a KSRTC conductor with the Puttur depot for the past 12 years.

On February 16, Tallur was on duty in the bus from Puttur to Bengaluru, which he stopped near Govardhan Theatre for passengers to get down. Four people had then entered the bus and rained blows on him, saying he misbehaved with their relative the previous day.

They continued to beat up the conductor ignoring pleas from the passengers to stop the assault.

Based on his complaint, the Subramanya Nagar police arrested two men — Chethan and Goutham — and charged them of assaulting a government servant while on duty.

The police are also searching for two other men said to be on the run.

Tallur was taken to the KC General Hospital before the police arrested him for misbehaving with passengers the previous day based on a victim’s complaint.

A 21-year-old woman had filed a sexual harassment case against Tallura. In her complaint, she said on February 15 she took the bus to Hassan from Govardhan Theatre near Yeshwantpur. After travelling some distance, the accused sat next to her and started touching her inappropriately. She tried to avoid him, but the accused continued his harassment.

The victim then started recording his acts on her mobile phone. Noticing this, Tallura tried to snatch her phone and also demanded that she share her number with him.

The victim got up, slapped him on his face and got down from the bus at Bellur Cross. She took another bus to reach Hassan.

The KSRTC on Monday released a document, stating that the conductor has been suspended from duty.