Congress MLA Zameer's supporters protest ED's 'political' raids

The Enforcement Directorate raids on Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's various premises in the city on Thursday prompted an angry protest by his supporters on the crowded streets of the cantonment.

The supporters, numbering a dozen or two, assembled outside Khan's plush bungalow on Bamboo Bazar Road, Shivajinagar, soon after ED sleuths started the raids as part of a probe into the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam. Their numbers, however, swelled within hours.

The protesters raised slogans, calling the raids a "political conspiracy" by central and state governments to "dent the popularity" of their MLA.

The protestors even tried to barge into the house that was heavily guarded by armed CRPF personnel. Police reined them in. Some protesters waved black flags as ED officials walked out of Khan's residence.

The large crowd triggered a traffic jam in and around the busy Vasanthnagar area.

