MLA Zameer's supporters protest ED's 'political' raids

Congress MLA Zameer's supporters protest ED's 'political' raids

The protestors even tried to barge into the house that was heavily guarded by armed CRPF personnel

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 06 2021, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 03:04 ist
Raid on MLA BZ Zammer Ahamed Khan House at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

The Enforcement Directorate raids on Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan's various premises in the city on Thursday prompted an angry protest by his supporters on the crowded streets of the cantonment. 

The supporters, numbering a dozen or two, assembled outside Khan's plush bungalow on Bamboo Bazar Road, Shivajinagar, soon after ED sleuths started the raids as part of a probe into the multi-crore IMA Ponzi scam. Their numbers, however, swelled within hours. 

The protesters raised slogans, calling the raids a "political conspiracy" by central and state governments to "dent the popularity" of their MLA. 

The protestors even tried to barge into the house that was heavily guarded by armed CRPF personnel. Police reined them in. Some protesters waved black flags as ED officials walked out of Khan's residence. 

The large crowd triggered a traffic jam in and around the busy Vasanthnagar area. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Congress
Karnataka
Zameer Ahmed
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

DH Toon | Modi celebrates India's hockey Olympic bronze

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

Apple employee raises sexism concerns, sent on leave

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

How a brain chemical plays key role in consciousness

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

B'desh street kitchens battle to keep free food on menu

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Team India celebrate historic Olympic hockey medal

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, says Forbes

 