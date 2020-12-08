Congress MLC’s son, friends held for creating nuisance, assaulting cops

Three people, including the son of a Congress MLC, were arrested by Amruthahalli police for creating a nuisance and allegedly assaulting night beat police.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday on the service road near Lumbini Garden in Hebbal.

Police produced Fayaz Ahmed, 24, son of Congress MLC Naseer Ahmed, and his friends Zain Sharif, 25, and Ahmed, 24, before the magistrate who remanded them to judicial custody. They also seized the car belonging to the MLC.

DCP (North East) C K Baba said head constable Srinivas and constable Baba Suban, who were on night patrolling, found Fayaz and seven of his friends drinking in the middle of the service road next to Lumbini Garden around 11 pm.

The two policemen, attached to the Amruthahalli police station, were patrolling to check mugging incidents on the Outer Ring Road.

After checking the identities of the youths, they advised them to go home.

Though the youngsters left the place, Srinivas and Suban found them smoking at another place. They warned the youngsters, who abused them and refused to leave the place. In a heated moment, they roughed up the policemen.

The two policemen called up the control room for back up. The Cheetah and Hoysala team patrolling close by arrived at the scene and picked up three, while four youngsters managed to flee.

While they took the arrested men to the police station, police also continued efforts to arrest the nuisance makers still at large.