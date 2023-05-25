Congress worker chased, hacked to death by gang in Bengaluru

Cong worker chased, hacked to death by gang in B'luru

Ravi was killed when he was returning home from a birthday party of another party worker

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy
  • May 25 2023, 10:50 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 11:20 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 38-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang of five to six miscreants in Chowdeshwarinagar Nagar near Laggere in North Bengaluru. The incident took place late Wednesday night. 

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar alias Matti Ravi, a resident of Laggere. Ravi was a Congress party worker and was killed while he was returning home from a birthday party of another party worker. 

As per preliminary investigation, police said, a gang of five to six bike-borne miscreants attacked Ravi on his way back from the party, where he allegedly got drunk. Ravi tried to escape the attackers, but the gang chased him for some distance and attacked him with machetes. Before leaving the spot they bludgeoned his head with a stone. 

Ravi was working as a driver and was also into sheep farming. 

According to some eyes witnesses, before attacking Ravi the gang had torn his photo put on the roadside. 

The body has been shifted to mortuary for autopsy. The Nandini Layout police have taken up the case and formed special teams to nab the assailants.

A senior officer said they are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder. 

India News
Karnataka
Congress 

