Conman brags about 'contacts with Assembly Speaker' to cheat woman of Rs 18 lakh in Bengaluru

Chandra Layout police have Monday arrested a conman who allegedly cheated a woman to the tune of Rs 18 lakh by promising jobs for her sons and relatives.

While police could nab Raghavendra A B, 32, from Agale in KR Pet, Mandya, other suspects, including his wife Manu and associates Harish and Naveen, are still at large. Prameela, of Chandra Layout, filed a cheating case against Raghavendra on January 19.

Raghavendra and Manu, neighbours of Prameela for a few years in Chandra Layout, told her in 2017 they could get government jobs for her two sons. They claimed they were close to influential people in the Vidhana Soudha, including the legislative assembly speaker.

Prameela paid them Rs 10 lakh in 2017 to get jobs for one of her sons and three relatives. She also gave 35 grams of gold jewellery and silver articles to Manu. Introducing themselves as policemen, Harish and Naveen visited Prameela’s house and pretend to verify the educational certificates of the job aspirants.

When Prameela asked them about the progress in getting the jobs, the couple vacated their house and turned off their phones. She approached the police. The couple agreed to return her money at the police station but failed to do so.