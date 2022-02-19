Conman poses as customer, steals gold chains from jewellery store

An unidentified man entered a jewellery shop in Aswath Nagar near Marathahalli posing as a customer on Tuesday and allegedly stole two gold chains worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

Ashok Seevari, owner of Mahalakshmi Bankers and Jewellers, has filed a complaint with the HAL police. He said the man visited his shop around 8.15 pm, stole the chains by 8.30 pm and slipped away.

Seevari was in the shop premises when the person entered and asked him to show a few designs of readily available gold chains. Seevari gave him two chains to let him select one. But the man asked him to show more designs since he did not like either of the chains.

When Seevari was busy collecting other chains, the man ran away from the shop with the two chains, weighing about 48 grams. Based on Seevari’s complaint, police registered a case of theft and cheating and are tracing the miscreant.

