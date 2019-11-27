Conman promises medical aspirant seat, dupes of Rs 6L

A 22-year-old student was duped by a conman who made away with Rs 6 lakh in July last year after promising her a medical seat in a reputable college.

The victim approached CK Achukattu police on Sunday after failing to get back her money.

The victim, Asmitha Dalal, a resident of Electronics City, stated in her complaint that Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava, a resident of Banashankari, promised to get her a medical seat in a prestigious college and asked her to pay Rs 10 lakh. Finally, the deal was settled at Rs 6 lakh.

On July 27, 2018, she transferred him the money. But Srivastava started demanding Rs 20 lakh following which she became suspicious and demanded back her money. He gave her a cheque but it bounced.

Later, he started avoided her saying he is in Delhi, Chennai and other places. Finally, on realising that she had been conned, she filed a complaint with the police and shared his photographs with them.

Based on the details provided, the police booked Srivastava and efforts are on to nab the accused.