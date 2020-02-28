Conman swindles Rs 17 lakh from Bengaluru techie

Conman swindles Rs 17 lakh from Bengaluru techie

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 28 2020, 00:56am ist
  • updated: Feb 28 2020, 00:56am ist
Representative image: iStock image

Trusting a conman’s promise of getting him a job in the city’s famous IT giant, a 42-year-old software engineer has lost Rs 17.45 lakh.

Basavanagudi resident Neethan Raj M R has approached the Yelahanka New Town police to take action against Subramanya Prabu (45). Based on his complaint, the police booked Prabu under IPC Section 420 (cheating) and are investigating the case.

Raj said in his complaint that Prabu approached him and other victims on August 8 last year with a promise of getting them jobs in an IT company, and took Rs 17.45 lakh from him. He later gave them offer letters, which, when produced at the company, were found to be fake.

When Raj contacted him, Prabu promised to return his money, but later went incommunicado. Raj has then asked police to take action against Prabu for cheating him and other job aspirants.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Basavanagudi
Yelahanka New Town
Comments (+)
 