Constable posted at KPSC office arrested over FDA paper leak

A police constable is among two people arrested on Wednesday in connection with the KPSC First Division Assistant (FDA) examination question paper leak case.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) identified the suspects as Mustaq Kwaitinaik, a Haveri native posted as a police constable at the KPSC office attached with the CAR headquarters, and Basavaraj Kumbar, working in the KPSC’s accounts section.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said Kwaitinaik, a candidate who was to appear for the exams, had taken the question paper from his friend and stenographer Sana Bedi.

Kumbar, a roommate of Ramesh Herakal’s whom police had arrested and kept in custody, had taken the question paper and was appearing for the exam. The duo was arrested following confessions of Herakal and Bedi.

Kumbar and Herakal stayed together at a rented house in Vijayanagar. They wanted to pass the FDA exam and get posted in the Vidhana Soudha to make quick money. After receiving the leaked paper from Bedi, Herakal had shared it with Kumbar.

Kwaitinaik, working with the CAR for the past two years, did security duty at the back gate of the KPSC office twice a week. He developed friendship with Bedi, explained to her his family’s dire financial condition and asked her to help with the question paper so that he could become the FDA. With the duo’s arrest, 18 people have so far been nabbed in the case. Kumbar is the third KPSC employee arrested in the case.

Won’t spare none: Home minister

The state government has taken the KPSC FDA question paper leak seriously and will not spare anyone involved, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to the press after inaugurating the Govindapura police station here on Wednesday, Bommai said he had directed the CCB officers to take necessary action on everyone involved in the case. He pledged action against the individuals no matter how influential they are. The CCB has already made a slew of arrests in the case.

Besides those who leaked the question paper, candidates who received the paper from them have also been accused. Police are probing the case in detail. “Since the case is under investigation, I can’t reveal more about it,” Bommai said.