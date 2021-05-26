Constable releases seized scooter for Rs 1,000, suspended

Constable releases seized scooter for Rs 1K, suspended

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  May 26 2021
  • updated: May 26 2021, 02:50 ist
BBMP marshals seize a vehicle for violating the lockdown near KR Market in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo/M S MANJUNATH

A police constable has been suspended for letting off a vehicle seized for lockdown violation in exchange for a Rs 1,000 bribe, officials said.

Based on preliminary inquiry report, Deputy Commissioner (Northeast) C K Baba placed Abubakar under suspension until further orders. Abubakar was posted at the Sampigehalli police station.

On May 23, Imran Pasha was riding a Suzuki Access scooter near Hegde Circle. Abubakar, along with two head constables and traffic police, stopped Pasha and seized his vehicle when it emerged that he had come out in violation of the lockdown rules. Pasha later contacted Abubakar through a local intermediary, who worked out a deal by which Pasha gave Abubakar Rs 1,000 and got his vehicle released on Monday.

According to the rules, Abubakar’s seniors should have collected a Rs 500 fine and released the vehicle after the lockdown. The incident came to light when the intermediary informed about Abubakar to the senior officials, including Baba.

