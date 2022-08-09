Construction labourer found dead in shed

Construction labourer found dead in shed, co-worker suspect 

Police suspect that Raju was killed by his coworker Milan Aashim Malik, 31, from  Maharashtra

H M Chaitanya Swamy
H M Chaitanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 09 2022, 01:08 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 03:35 ist

A 26-year-old construction labourer was found dead inside a temporary shed at Anupnagar Layout in Marohalli village near Nelamangala in Bengaluru rural on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Janeshwar Kumar aka Raju, a native of Jharkhand. 

Police suspect that Raju was killed by his coworker Milan Aashim Malik, 31, from  Maharashtra. Malik has been missing since the incident came to light. 

The duo worked in a construction site belonging to Prabhakar S Pujari and stayed in a shed  constructed for labourers. The duo had visited a bar on Saturday night. When they were drinking, Raju told Malik that he would soon join another mason for work. This led to a clash between the two.

The duo returned to the construction site where Malik allegedly held Raju's head and banged it on a cement brick heap causing his death. Malik later took the body to a shed and dumped it there before escaping. Police are looking out for him. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
Bengaluru news

What's Brewing

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Top 10 cricketers with fastest 50 in women’s T20Is

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Never aspired to be President: Naidu at his farewell

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Assam families wait 30 yrs to build homes after erosion

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

Stolen Goddess Parvati idol traced to US after 50 years

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

US accounts for over 15% of Taiwan's exports

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

Volunteers make unique rakhis that will sprout to life!

 