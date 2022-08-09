Construction labourer found dead in shed, co-worker suspect 

A 26-year-old construction labourer was found dead inside a temporary shed at Anupnagar Layout in Marohalli village near Nelamangala in Bengaluru rural on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Janeshwar Kumar aka Raju, a native of Jharkhand.

Police suspect that Raju was killed by his coworker Milan Aashim Malik, 31, from Maharashtra. Malik has been missing since the incident came to light.

The duo worked in a construction site belonging to Prabhakar S Pujari and stayed in a shed constructed for labourers. The duo had visited a bar on Saturday night. When they were drinking, Raju told Malik that he would soon join another mason for work. This led to a clash between the two.

The duo returned to the construction site where Malik allegedly held Raju's head and banged it on a cement brick heap causing his death. Malik later took the body to a shed and dumped it there before escaping. Police are looking out for him.