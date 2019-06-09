Construction worker dies of electrocution

A 46-year-old was electrocuted while working on a building’s ceiling after a live wire snapped and fell on the iron rod he was holding.

The man, Arasaiah, was a resident of Kamala Nagar. He was binding iron rods for the roof concrete on the ceiling of a building owned by Rajeshwari. The police said the incident happened at 5.45 pm, adding that the live wire running above the building had snapped and fallen on the rods Arasaiah was working on.

Arasaiah was killed instantly and his body was shifted to KC General Hospital, where his son Yogeesh identified him. Yogeesh has filed a complaint with the Basaveshwaranagar police.

Four arrested

The police have booked Rajeshwari, contractors Manjunath and Somasundar and engineer Mohammed Sizer Ahmed for criminal negligence.

“The accused did not provide safety gadgets and no preventive measures were in place. They have been made culpable for the victim’s death,” a senior police official said.