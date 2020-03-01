Contract killer held for auto driver’s murder: Police

A suspected contract killer has been arrested for murdering an auto-rickshaw driver in eastern Bengaluru three days ago. He was allegedly hired by the lover of the victim’s wife for Rs 1 lakh.

Police said Raju, 23, had fled to his hometown Vijayawada after killing Vinod alias Gunda 32, a resident of Shampura, on February 26. Police had earlier arrested Narayana, 28, believed to be the lover of Vinod’s wife.

Raju had posed as a passenger and hired Vinod’s auto near LR Bande around 9.15 am that day. He asked to be dropped off at the Shampura railway gate. Midway through the journey, he allegedly slit Vinod’s throat with a knife and fled the scene, police said.

The breakthrough in the investigation came when a relative of Vinod’s testified to the police that he had seen Raju escape on Narayan’s two-wheeler. Police quickly detained Narayana.

A police officer said Vinod was aware of his wife’s affair with Narayana and she had once eloped with him. But Vinod managed to bring her back. His wife and Narayana started an affair as they had worked together. “Her role in the murder is not yet known but the motive is nothing but the affair,” he added.