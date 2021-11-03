Contract staffer held for stealing cash from Bescom

Contract staffer held for stealing cash from Bescom office

HM Chaithanya Swamy
HM Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 03 2021, 01:22 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 01:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A contract employee has been arrested for stealing Rs 1.4 lakh in cash from a Bescom office in Kengeri Satellite Town. The money was the previous day’s business collection.

Hemanth, 22, of Mandya, was arrested on Sunday. Around 10.30 am on October 29, Hemanth brought ‘prasad’ for Kavitha P, a Bescom accountant. She asked him to keep it in the cash room and gave the key.

Around 11.25 am, a cash collector told Kavitha that the door of the cash room was left open. A search revealed that the cash was missing. A panicked Kavitha enquired with all those present in the office but nobody had a clue. Hemanth feigned innocence and even joined the search for the money.

When there was no trace of the money, Kavitha went to the police. It didn’t take the police long to identify the culprit. When the theft happened, there were only four people in the office. Police questioned them all, and Hemanth eventually confessed. The cash was found intact.

