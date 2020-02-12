Cop faces enquiry after ‘beating’ hotelier over hafta

A policeman faces departmental enquiry after he allegedly beat up a hotelier for not paying him the weekly bribe (hafta).
Vinay Walikar, from Puttenahalli police station, went to Aparanji Biriyani Mane, JP Nagar, around 8 pm on Monday and demanded the bribe. The owner, Abhishek, refused to entertain him. Walikar went away but returned around 10.30 pm and pushed the owner, asking for the eatery to be shut. The incident was caught on camera.
