Cop suspended for tipping off drug peddlers

The city police chief has suspended three head constables — one for helping drugs suspects and another two for gambling.

Speaking to DH, Kamal Pant said they were taking strict action against police personnel indulging in criminal activities and tipping off the suspects about investigation.

The CCB had arrested one Sujay who was sourcing the drugs through a courier service and seized 500 grams of hydro ganja from him. Later, they arrested Hemanth and Sunesh from Goa.

Police have also arrested Darshan Lamani, the son of former Congress MLA Rudrappa Lamani, for sheltering the duo.

During the interrogation, the four men revealed that they were getting all the developments about the investigation from Prabhakar, a head constable from the Sadashivanagar police station, which helped them remain undercover for a longer time.

Soon after Sujay was arrested, Hemanth and Sunesh went into hiding in Goa.

They were shifting their hideouts with information from Prabhakar. After examining the call detail record of the suspects, it was established that the head constable was behind the leak and was getting paid for it.

Following an inquiry report from DCP (Central) M N Anucheth, Pant suspended Prabhakar.

Two Upparpet constables Mallesh and Gavi Siddesh were suspended in a gambling case.

Puttenahalli police raided Nandini Hotel in JP Nagar and arrested nine people for gambling.

It later emerged that two of them were police constables attached from Upparpet.