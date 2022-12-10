Cop, wanted for receiving bribe, on the run  

A head constable attached with the KG Halli police station is on run after a middleman received a bribe of Rs 50,000 on his behalf on Friday evening.

The Lokayukta police arrested the middleman, Syed Imran, and are making efforts to nab the absconding head constable, Shakil Ahmad.

Ahmad had allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 1 lakh from complainant Mohammed Firdoz, a resident of East Bengaluru, to release his son’s illegally seized scooter.

Firdoz approached the Lokayukta police on Friday complaining about Ahmad, who had demanded the bribe through Imran.

Firdoz told the police that Ahmad had seized his son’s Suzuki Access scooter recently and didn’t make an official entry about the incident.

To release the vehicle, Ahmad demanded Rs 1 lakh. Imran was receiving Rs 50,000 from Firdoz when the Lokayukta police trapped him in the station premises.