Cops arrest videographers for flying drone near Vidhana Soudha

Police have arrested two men for flying a drone camera near the eastern gate of Vidhana Soudha, the seat of power in Karnataka. They were released on station bail.

Freelance videographers Arun and Babu were hired by a private company to make a video for its 15th anniversary.

On Friday morning, the duo started flying the drone near Dr BR Ambedkar statue. Police noticed the drone activity and tracked down the pilots. The drone was seized, and the duo was taken into custody.

A senior police officer said the two men were not aware of the prohibition of flying drones near the Vidhana Soudha.

“They said it was a genuine mistake and they operated the drone with a camera purely for video purposes,” the officer told DH. The men were booked for trespassing and negligence. They were given a stern warning and released on station bail, the officer added.