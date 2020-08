The Bengaluru police simultaneously raided the residences of more than 50 rowdies in Nelamangala, Dobbspet, Madanayakanahalli, Thyamagondlu, and surrounding areas.

They detained a few notorious rowdies in the raids, conducted from Friday night. Criminals had stepped up their illegal activities as the police were busy fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. The detained rowdies were taken to ground in Madanayakanahalli and were given a strict warning.