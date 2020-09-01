Cops fire at fleeing 'chain-snatchers' in Mahalakshmi Layout

Two men were shot in the leg by the police after they allegedly snatched an elderly woman's gold chain.

Subhash Singh, 31, from Punjab, and Sanjay M, 30, from UP, rode off after robbing the woman's chain in Mahalakshmi Layout on Monday. An auto driver, who witnessed the chain-snatching, called the police control room.

Patrolmen soon started chasing the duo while other policemen put up barricades to block their way. The duo speeded in order to evade the police but their motorbike crashed into the compound of a vacant land near Iskcon Temple.

Two policemen named Dayal Kumar and Jagadish quickly arrived at the spot and tried to nab the duo. But the suspects pulled out a knife and attacked them. By this time, inspectors from Rajajinagar and Srirampura police stations also reached the spot.

The inspectors asked the duo to surrender themselves but they refused and allegedly tried to attack police. The inspectors shot them in the right leg.

A senior police officer said the duo had come to Bengaluru a few months ago and had committed robberies in Kamakshipalya, Magadi Road and Sanjaynagar police station limits.