Cops fume as miscreants steal tablet from Hoysala vehicle

While police officials often disregard mobile theft cases from the public, they were at the receiving end late Monday night.

Miscreants stole a tablet PC from a Hoysala patrol vehicle belonging to the Basaveshwara Nagar police.

Teasing the ‘alert’ police, they made away with the device when the officers were on their way to attend a complaint assigned by the control room.

Keshav Reddy, a head constable attached to the Basaveshwara Nagar station, has filed a theft complaint in the same station.

“On Monday night, we were alerted about a fight near Indiranagar in our limits,” Reddy reportedly said in his

complaint.

“My colleague Darshan drove the Hoysala (vehicle) to the spot. Since the approach road was narrow, we parked the vehicle on the main road.”

The police said initially Reddy alone went inside the house and saw two families raining blows over a marital dispute.

Reddy tried controlling the situation by speaking to the people involved. On seeing the crowd, Darshan also got out of the vehicle and rushed to his aid. Since he forgot to lock the vehicle, it became easy for the miscreants to walk away with the tablet fixed to the dashboard. The duo came for the tablet as they had to close the complaint and could not find it in the car. The device had no lock or password.

An investigating officer said: “The regular mounted tab was sent for service and a spare tablet was being used (by the personnel), which had no lock or password. The thieves have switched off the device. Efforts are on to nab them.”