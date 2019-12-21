Cops nab notorious robber, seize country-made pistol

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths arrested a man who was waiting to rob people and recovered a country-made pistol and seven live rounds, silver and gold jewellery from him.

The suspect is Shammu (35), a resident of Devasandra.

The CCB inspector G Keshavamurhty received an alert on Wednesday that around 5.45 pm Shammu and his friend Asif, a native of Chitradurga, carrying arms had camped near BMTC depot, Vidyaranyapura, in a car to rob people.

He, along with his team, rushed to the spot and nabbed Shammu. But Asif managed to escape.

A senior police officer said the preliminary investigation revealed that Shammu was involved in theft, burglary and robbery. He was even arrested in murder cases.

The Vidyaranyapura police have booked the duo under the arms Act and are making efforts to arrest Asif. They are also checking for their involvement in other cases.