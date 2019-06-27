Cops' narrow escape from ATM robbers

Two police constables had a narrow escape after a gang of four in a car tried to run them over in a hot chase at Visheveshwaraiah Layout on the Ring Road near Kengeri Upanagar on Monday night.

Anand S H and Pradeep B S of the Kengeri law and order police station sustained injuries and have been admitted to a hospital where they are recovering.

In his complaint to the police, Anand said the two were on night rounds on their Cheetah motorbike, when they received a message that the Andhra Bank ATM along the Ullal Main Road was compromised.

The duo reached the spot and found the ATM machine and CCTV damaged. Anand alerted his senior, Ambika, a woman PSI, who later reached the spot.

While the two constables were inquiring about the incident, a few passersby informed that the gang who arrived in a yellow-board car, had entered the ATM a few minutes ago. As they were analysing the scene of crime, the same gang in their car passed by. Soon after, people alerted the policemen. The duo swung into action and gave a chase.

After a few kilometres, as they reached Chikkanahalli Circle the car vanished from sight. Thereafter, when the constables were taking a U-turn to return, the same car emerged from behind and knocked their bike down.

Anand and Pradeep lost control and were dislodged onto the road. The gang in the car then tried to run them over. However, the duo managed to crawl towards the side of the road and hid in the bushes nearby. As it was a dark forested area, the accused got down from the car armed with lethal weapons and mounted a search.

Anand dialed PSI Ambika on her mobile, informed her about the situation and sought reinforcement. Within 10 minutes, a police team reached the spot, but the culprits had fled.

Anand and Pradeep were rescued and taken to hospital for treatment.

The duo sustained multiple injuries. Anand, during the chase, had noted the registration number of the car. The police have launched a massive manhunt.