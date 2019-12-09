Cops play party poopers at rave event

An all-night DJ party went out of control early on Sunday morning, prompting police to break up the event.

The 2.30 am raid was made after Ramanagara police received a call from concerned villagers that over 500 people had congregated on a 32-acre mango grove near the Vidhuthikere lake bed on the outskirts of the town. The property is owned by an individual named Venkatesh.

Police said that they seized liquor bottles, a DJ music system and cameras. Upon seeing the police, many of the 500 individuals at the party fled into the night. Police, however, grabbed 17 individuals, including ten organisers.

The arrested are now being questioned to determine if any drugs were present at the party.

Instagram invites

After breaking up the party, police determined that many of those at the event had paid as much as Rs 3,000 to 5,000 to join the party and that the organisers had used Instagram to send invites within a private group. Police also discovered that the organizers had not obtained permission to organise the party.

“Some of the people were from Tamil Nadu and Kerala while a majority of them are from the IT sector in Bengaluru. There were men and women at the party, the consumption of alcohol was high and the music was at a high volume,” police said in a statement.

Some of the organisers have been identified as Madhumitha, Puranik and Purohit, who are employed as managers and HR professionals in Bengaluru-based IT firms. They have been detained for further investigation.

Though police believe the party had supplies of narcotics, so far, drug tests have come back negative.