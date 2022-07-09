Cops raid gambling den, CI attacked; 11 arrested

Nelamangala Police arrested 11 people after two persons who were gambling in a house in Nelamangala Town attacked the town circle inspector and other staff when the team raided the gambling den.

The injured inspector is A V Kumar of Nelamangala Town police station. Police have arrested 11 people, including the duo who attacked Kumar. The main accused, Hanumantharaju, is said to be a regional party worker.

According to the police, they got a tip off that 10 to 15 people were gambling in Hanumantharaju's house near Kote Maramma temple in Nelamangala Town on Wednesday. The police team went to the spot around

9.15 pm.

DySP permitted raid

Kumar had taken permission from Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nelamangala sub-division) Gautham K C to conduct the raid. On seeing police raid his house-turned-gambling den, Hanumantharaju got angry.

Abused, assaulted

Hanumantharaju and his friend Bevinagudde Gowda abused the policemen with expletives and assaulted Kumar.

They even tore his uniform. Later, they took a wooden stick and assaulted Kumar. One more person punched Kumar in his chest.

Hanumantharaju questioned the police as to who gave them permission to raid his house.

Inspector Kumar's subordinates Basavaraju and Keshavananda intervened and rescued Kumar from the attackers.

The police arrested 11 people and seized five bikes from the spot.

A case of attempt to murder and other cases under relevant sections have been registered against the suspects.