Cops scan footage of 250 CCTV cams to crack failed ATM heist

A five-member gang that tried to steal cash from an ATM last month has been arrested by the police.

Police said the gang members had tried to steal cash from the cassette of an Axis Bank ATM located at Srirampura near Jigani on October 22.

They bought gas cutters and practised cutting materials at a rented house in Anekal by watching online videos.

Three of them entered the kiosk while two waited outside to keep watch. The effort, however, failed and they had to flee the spot.

During the investigation, police reviewed the footage of 250 CCTV cameras and traced the auto driver who had dropped off the gang at the ATM. From the driver, police got details of the person who had booked the ride, and tracked down the gang.

The suspects are Babul Nonia, 23, Mohammed Asifuddin, 26, Tapas Biswas, 29, Dilawar Hussain, 21, and Roohul Ameen, 21. They are all from Assam.

Nonia and Asifuddin were staying in Tirupalya and Biswas at Guddatti village near Anekal. Hussain and Ameen are residents of Malur, Kolar district.

Police said the suspects didn’t have a criminal record and took to crime to make a quick buck.