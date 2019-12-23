Cops seize Rs 28L, pistol from gang of four

Just two days after police arrested robbers with country-made pistol and 200 grams of gold, the CCB seized Rs 28 lakh in cash and a gun from a gang of four.

CCB officers, who found the money and the gun while searching a car in RMC Yard, arrested Satish, Ramesh, Nagesh and Chandru, residents of Mahalakshmi Layout and Laggere.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said a CCB team headed by ACP (Organised Crime Wing) searched the car Saturday night based on specific information, recovering Rs 28 lakh in cash and the pistol.

Preliminary investigations showed the suspects were collecting the money they had lent to gamblers at high rates of interest. Police confiscated the unlicensed pistol from Ramesh and booked him under the Arms Act for illegally carrying the weapon.

During the interrogation, the suspects failed to explain the source of the money and where they were taking it. They are also accused of threatening and coercing the gamblers who argued over the high interest.

RMC Yard police are investigating if the suspects have any crime record or are facing cases of attempted murder for financial reasons.

Two days ago, the CCB arrested robbers with a country-made pistol, live bullets, 200 grams of gold jewellery and one kg of silver articles.